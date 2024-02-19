Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,866,476 shares during the period. Flotek Industries makes up about 3.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 3.96% of Flotek Industries worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 33,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $116,906.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 753,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,803.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 48,349 shares of company stock worth $170,536 over the last 90 days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTK

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.02. 29,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,585. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Flotek Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.