Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.93 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

