Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE FLC opened at $14.89 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
