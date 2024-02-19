Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE FLC opened at $14.89 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

