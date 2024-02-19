Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FFC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

