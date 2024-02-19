Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund's previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

