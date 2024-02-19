Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
PFD opened at $10.10 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.