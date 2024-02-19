Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD opened at $10.10 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

