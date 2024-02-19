First Quantum Minerals (FM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

