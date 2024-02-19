First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 98,126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98,126 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $583.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $597.00. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

