First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 47,026 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,026 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $168,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $977.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

