First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,549 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Citigroup worth $223,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of C traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 11,527,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,564. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

