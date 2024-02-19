Financial Review: Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $217.32 million 1.31 -$71.65 million ($1.06) -9.92

Paragon Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.8% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paragon Shipping and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -10.90% -7.67% -3.57%

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Paragon Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in, and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

