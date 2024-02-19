Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9,428.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,550 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,776. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.