F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.