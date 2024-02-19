Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.64.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

EXFY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 41,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $73,377.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,346,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,617,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 41,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $73,377.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,346,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,754.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,294 shares of company stock valued at $995,208 in the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

