Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Boosted by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 3.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.25. 2,670,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

