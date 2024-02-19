Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ES. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

