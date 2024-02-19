Evercore ISI Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $91.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

