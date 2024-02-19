Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

EVBG stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 39.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

