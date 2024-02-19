Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Euronav by 177.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

EURN stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

