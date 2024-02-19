Estabrook Capital Management Sells 321 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,223,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. 1,154,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

