Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.31. 7,773,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,888. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

