Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

FNF traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,482. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

