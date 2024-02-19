Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the quarter. FRP accounts for approximately 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in FRP were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 179.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

FRPH traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $60.58. 10,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a PE ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock worth $102,944 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

