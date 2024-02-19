ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

