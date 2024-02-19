ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Shares of ESSA stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.34.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
