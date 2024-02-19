Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697,977 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,824. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

