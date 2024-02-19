Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE ETRN opened at $10.53 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
