Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

