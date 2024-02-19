EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.54.

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.70 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

