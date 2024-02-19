EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.