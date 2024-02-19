Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $14.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,926,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.74% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,998,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,493,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 686,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.82. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

