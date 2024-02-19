Electroneum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $731,613.09 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.52 million and $731,613.09 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006083 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,843,931 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

