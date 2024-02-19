EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Up 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

SATS opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.