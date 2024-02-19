East Imperial (LON:EISB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 10218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

East Imperial Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.26.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. It offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

