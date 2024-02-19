DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

