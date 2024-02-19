DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist Financial

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.86.

DASH stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $336,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DoorDash by 385.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

