DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

