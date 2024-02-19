DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.