Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,847,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,981,000 after acquiring an additional 214,969 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,233. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.