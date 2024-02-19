Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,514,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,294,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.95. 936,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,403. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

