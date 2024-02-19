Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $12.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX remained flat at $93.22 during midday trading on Monday. 5,737,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

