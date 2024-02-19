Desjardins Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$30.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.36.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
