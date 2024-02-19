Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $401.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $401.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.74.

NYSE DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

