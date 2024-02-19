Decred (DCR) Market Cap Tops $284.50 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Decred has a total market cap of $284.50 million and $1.62 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.93 or 0.00034441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00117381 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006689 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,865,492 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

