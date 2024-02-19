Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $960.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $854.86.

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.98 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $742.73 and its 200-day moving average is $625.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

