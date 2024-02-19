Dayforce (DAY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 419 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dayforce to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.55% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -71.11% -143.49% -9.07%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dayforce has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dayforce and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2057 13711 27534 729 2.61

Dayforce currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dayforce and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 209.31 Dayforce Competitors $2.04 billion $266.77 million 10.42

Dayforce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dayforce rivals beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

