Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CWK opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
