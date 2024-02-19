Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CWK opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 535,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

