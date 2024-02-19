CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,091 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CSX worth $89,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,596,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

