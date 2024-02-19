Cronos Price Tops $0.0914 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $12.89 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00027967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

