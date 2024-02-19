Critical Comparison: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Envoy Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its stock price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Allied Healthcare Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Free Report)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.