CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE:CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. CRH has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.